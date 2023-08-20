Dec. 1, 1987—Aug. 11, 2023

RACINE—Laura Beth Tolstyga, age 35, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Laura was born in Kenosha, W,I on December 1, 1987, to the late Kenneth J. and Susan E. (nee: Barrows) Tolstyga. She attended Bradford & Ruether High Schools and graduated from University of Wisconsin—Parkside with a business degree.

Laura was employed by several local companies including Racine Industries.

Laura was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. Among many of her interests, Laura kept current on many trending television shows; spending time with family and friends; and going with her adored son, Devon, on many adventures to Kingfish & Brewers games... and countless other events that they loved.

Surviving are her son, Devon Perez-Tolstyga (age 16); mom, Susan Tolstyga-Maier; step-dad, Ronald Maier; sisters, Anne and Lynne Tolstyga; aunt, Barbara Tolstyga; beloved canine companion, Bella; other relatives and friends—too numerous to mention all by name.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tolstyga; grandparents, David and Margaret Barrows, and Bernard and Antoinette Tolstyga; and aunt, Kathryn (Richard) Madison.

Services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

