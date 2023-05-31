Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANN ARBOR, MI—Laura Jean Hoffman, age 63 passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Laura was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Roger and Dorothy Frisk.

A first generation college graduate, Laura earned her bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and came to Ann Arbor a short time later as a graduate student in musicology at the University of Michigan School of Music. During her graduate studies, she began working in the admissions office in a staff position. Over the next 40 years, she rose to the position of Assistant Dean and became an essential leader in the field of performing arts admissions. Laura was an inspiration and mentor to thousands of students and colleagues and her impact will be felt for years to come.

In 2008, she married Jeff Hoffman in a beautiful tropical wedding in the Bahamas joined by an intimate group of family and friends.

Laura had a teachers heart, a love of the arts, and a pursuit of excellence. She loved to spend her “leisure” time immersed in a good book, out in the boat fishing, or cheering on her beloved Michigan sports teams.

Laura is survived by her husband, Jeff Hoffman and her sister Nora Frisk. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Dorothy (Kober) Frisk.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, upon her request, contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to the School of Music, Theatre and Dance at the University of Michigan 1100 Baits Drive Ann Arbor, MI 48109-2085 as a memorial to be used for scholarships for students who play, or participate in, viola, cello, percussion, voice and/or saxophone. Or, Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsinhttps://www.sagepayments.net/eftcart/forms/donate.asp?M_id=267529328416.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.muehligannarbor.com for theHoffman/Frisk family.