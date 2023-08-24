1954 – 2023

KENOSHA—Laurie A. Fenton, 69 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 25, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Ralph and June (Glamkowski) Jorgensen and remained a lifelong resident.

Laurie graduated from Tremper High School and earned her LPN Certificate at Gateway Technical College. She worked at The Legacy at St. Joseph’s and Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI for many years.

Survivors include her sister, Lynn (Tony) Aiello; nephew, Brett Aiello; and her former husband, Bill Fenton.

In addition to her parents, Laurie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Fenton.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

