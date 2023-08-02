Aug. 11, 1955—July 31, 2023

SALEM—Lawrence J. Cukla, 67, of Salem, passed away at home surrounded by family Monday, July 31, 2023.

Born in Chicago, IL on August 11, 1955, he was the son of Fredrick and Virginia (nee Ropiak) Cukla. His early life was spent in Chicago, Twin Lakes, Camp Lake and Silver Lake and graduated from Wilmot High School, Class of 1974.

On September 8, 1984, in Silver Lake, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Dubinsky. Following marriage, they made Salem their home. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2023.

Larry worked for Modern Building Materials for 43 years and was a member of Booze Runners MC. Family and loyalty came first for him. He enjoyed his Harley, horses, his dogs, Queenie the cat, spending time with his family and Sunday Funday with his friends. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow.

Larry is survived by his children: Jason (Quinn) Cukla, Terri (Thomas) Mueller and James (Linda) Meinen, Jr.; grandchildren: Ollie and Oscar Cukla, Erik Mueller and Logan Meinen; and siblings: Christine (Tom) Donahue and Gary Cukla. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family would like to thank the Second Floor Med Surge Unit at Aurora Burlington Hospital, along with Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes, no services will be held.

