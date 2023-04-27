Aug. 23, 1949—April 22, 2023

WOOLWICH TWP., NJ—Lawrence P. Troch, 73, of Woolwich Twp., NJ passed away on April 22, 2023 at Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twp., NJ.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he has lived in Woolwich Twp. for the past 14 years. He had previously lived in Valley Stream, NY, Hackettstown NJ, and Kenosha, WI.

Lawrence was the Director of Compounding at Wedgewood Pharmacy in Swedesboro, NJ. He was a graduate of Columbia University.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda (nee Sandmeier); his children: Christopher and his wife Margaret, Jennifer and her husband Brian Hobby, and Jason Troch; his grandchildren: Paige, Taylor, and Connor Hobby and Philip and Emmalynn Troch; his sister, Diane and her husband Bill Holland; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sat., April 29, 2023 at the Cheega Funeral Home, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ. A viewing will be held on Sat. from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 914 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 (www.Jefferson.edu/giveskcc) would be appreciated.