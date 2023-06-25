1946-2023

KENOSHA—Lee Gilliam, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday June 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lee was born on November 8, 1946, in Alabama, the son of the late James and Jewel (White) Gilliam. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Lee married Charlotte Burke on May 27, 1969, in Kenosha.

Lee was employed for many years as a carpenter, working for Kenosha Unified School District teaching youths. His hobbies included fishing and hunting, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Gilliam of Kenosha; children: Jason (Jamie) Gilliam of Pleasant Prairie, Jodie (Daniel) Spencer of Kenosha; brothers: Bob, Eddie, David, Donald, and Billy Joe; sisters: Sheila and Wanda; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Jim, and sisters: Mary and Debbie.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3:00 PM-4:30 PM, with memorial service to follow at 4:30 PM.

