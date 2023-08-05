July 30, 1939—Aug. 2, 2023

Leo Charles Wendt, age 84, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 30, 1939, he was the son of the late Leo and Isabel (Willems) Wendt. Leo attended St. Casimir Catholic School, Washington Jr. High and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On April 20, 1963, Leo was united in marriage to Janice Lorraine Torrey at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Their union was blessed with 50 years of marriage and two beautiful children.

Leo proudly served his country as a Private for the United States Marines from 1958-1960.

He was employed at KAT, American Brass and retired from Wisconsin Natural Gas Company in 1994 after 30 years.

Leo was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church until closing and then joined St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

He was an all-around hunter, both gun and bow, turkey, deer, bear and the occasional squirrel. Leo enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Athelstan, WI, having breakfast with friends, taking walks on the county land with his late dog, Bear and his friend, Fred; but most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family.

Leo is survived by his children, Ron (Pam) Wendt and Chris Jones; his grandchildren, Ashley and Josh Jones; his great-grandchild, Aubrey Lorraine Kaminskis; his sister, Carol “Twinkie” Snyder and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Wendt and his brother-in-law, Charles Snyder.

Funeral services honoring Leo’s life will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for Leo will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the of the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org/, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://www.macular.org/, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101