Leonard C. Ziesemer

Nov. 11, 1929 - Aug. 5, 2023

KENOSHA - Leonard C. Ziesemer, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Willowbrook.

He was born on November 11, 1929 to the late Max and Cecilia (Piehl) Ziesemer in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On July 19, 1952 Leonard married Dorothy Lund in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2019.

Leonard entered the U.S. Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953.

Leonard worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Kenosha for 28 years. He was a member and former Secretary of the Postal Union NALC.

Leonard was a former member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church.

Leonard enjoyed painting pictures, traveling to Germany three times making good friends. He was an avid Packers fan and was a military history buff especial during the WWII era.

Leonard is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Joe) Klinski of Racine; his son, Jeff (Kris) Ziesemer of Wauwatosa; and his grandchildren: Elizabeth Ziesemer and John Ziesemer.

He is preceded in death by his brothers: Donald, Raymond and Norman and a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Klinski.

A Celebration of Life for Leonard will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Leonard's Online Memorial Book: