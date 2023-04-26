Jan. 14, 1945—April 19, 2023

PINGREEE GROVE—Leonard Edward Hensgen, 78, of Pingree Grove, passed away after fighting a long and torturous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Halina’s Home Healthcare in St. Charles. Leonard grew up in Kenosha, WI with his four siblings David, Rita, John, and Paul.

He was born January 14, 1945, in Kenosha the son of John and Katherine (Stone) Hensgen. He married Geraldyne Kocol on July 17, 1965, in Kenosha.

He attended Kenosha Technical Institute where he received a degree in Mechanical Technology – Fluid Power and then began a career that would take him around the world. Leonard’s specialty was the design, fabrication, and operation of tunneling machines that would see him build tunnels through the mountains of Switzerland and Venezuela and in the cities of Taipei, Melbourne, Sao Paolo and Baghdad to name a few.

He later owned and operated his own business, User’s Hydraulics, Inc. and finished his career with Manitowoc Crane Company.

Leonard was passionate about continuing his education throughout his life which would lead him to receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Green Bay graduating Cum Lauda in May 2001.

In his spare time, he was an avid runner, coin collector, gardener, and devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerry; his children: Brian (Julietta), and Katie (Bill) Parise; his five grandchildren: Aidan Hensgen, Isabella, Dominic, Anthony, and Gabriella Parise; his two brothers: John and Paul Hensgen; sister, Rita (Jim) Eckert; and sister-in-law, Janet Hensgen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Hensgen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Avenue in Hampshire. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to mass at the church from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsonfoundation.org.

The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.