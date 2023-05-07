World War II and Battle of the Bulge Veteran, 100 year-old Lenny Willems, of Kenosha, smiles as he is greeted by supporters at Washington Dulles International Airport as part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The sixty-seventh Stars and Stripes Honor Flight included 157 local veterans, 5 from Word War II, 34 Korean War veterans, and 118 veterans of the Vietnam War.—Photo by Mike De Sisti