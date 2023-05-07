Leonard Floyd Willems, age 100, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services honoring Leonard’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Leonard will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101