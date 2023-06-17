Oct. 21, 1948—June 13, 2023

TREVOR—Leroy A. Muto, age 74, of Trevor, WI, died on June 13, 2023, at Oakridge Care Facility in Union Grove, WI. Son of the late Andrew and Mabel (Johnson) Muto, Leroy was born on October 21, 1948, in Chicago, IL. Leroy spent his childhood in Chicago and moved to the Kenosha County area when he was in High School.

On September 25, 1971, Leroy was united in marriage to the late Dixie Dix at the Salem Methodist Church.

In his younger years, Leroy enjoyed auto mechanics and racing cars, snowmobiling, and fishing. His favorite place to fish was on Buffalo Lake in Montello, WI. Later in life he enjoyed woodworking and dedicated each piece he made to his beloved wife. Leroy was a generous man with a big heart.

Leroy is survived by many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lenore Leschman; and many dear friends. In death, he is reunited with his wife, Dixie Muto; parents, Andrew and Mabel Muto; brother, Robert Leschman; and sister, Sandra (Bennie) Swenson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at which time a short service will take place. Services at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181.

Memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Leroy.

Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.