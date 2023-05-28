Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Leslie L. Kaldenberg-Perrizo

1961-2023

PORT ANGELES, WA - Leslie Lynn Kaldenberg-Perrizo, of Port Angeles, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2023, in Kenosha, WI.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on April 20, 1961, Leslie was the daughter of Judith (Gretzinger) Van Matre and the late Roy Kaldenberg. She resided in Kenosha during her youth and later moved to Waupaca, WI where she graduated from Waupaca High School with the Class of 1980.

Leslie earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Steven's Point in Physical Education and Wellness.

Leslie met her husband, Charles Perrizo, in Houston, TX through mutual friends at a rodeo. The couple dated for several years and were married in Fredricksburg, TX on October 6, 1990. After sharing their vows, Leslie and Charles decided to plant roots in Port Angeles, WA where they raised a family, built a loving home, and enjoyed the breathtaking natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula.

Leslie enjoyed camping every summer at the Salt Creek and Sol Duc Campgrounds, walking the beaches during low tide, and watching the salmon migrate upstream over the Salmon Cascades in the fall.

She invested in her community by volunteering for many local events including the Sequim Lavender Festival, the Port Angeles Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival, the Port Angeles Winter Ice Village, and the North Olympic Discovery Marathon.

Leslie was brought joy through her work as a substitute teacher and a para-educator for the Port Angeles School District. She especially loved when she was assigned to work in detention with the kids who just needed "a little more time and patience" and a listening ear.

Leslie discovered a passion for the art of photography and enjoyed capturing the beauty of the world around her through the lens of her camera. She also enjoyed keeping her hands busy in her vegetable garden and tried valiantly year after year to win the "biggest pumpkin" competition in her neighborhood.

Once her daughters left home, Leslie began volunteering regularly at the Port Angeles Visitor Center where she enjoyed sharing with visitors the best places to go in Port Angeles and within the vast Olympic National Park.

Her family paid this tribute to her: "Leslie was one of the kindest persons one could meet. She was always there when someone was in need, all while she took on the role of a loving wife and mother to two daughters."

Among all of her interests, Leslie's life passion remained her family.

She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Perrizo of Port Angeles, WA who always said that Leslie was, "the best decision he ever made in his entire life"; her children: Megan Perrizo and her partner, Connor Crim of Moses Lake, WA, Audra Sharples and her husband, Andrew of Trevor, WI; her grandson, Charles Sharples; her mother, Judith Van Matre of Cedarburg, WI; and siblings: Michael Kaldenberg, Lillian Garcia, and Alan Kaldenberg. Leslie was the sister of the late Chris Kaldenberg.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Leslie's Life Celebration which will be held at Proko Funeral Home, 5111 60th St. in Kenosha. A Visiting Hour will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., being followed with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Leslie will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery in Townsend, WI. To stream the service, follow the link at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4NDk3Njg4ODI1MzAxNiZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Leslie's Online Memorial Book at: