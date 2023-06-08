Aug. 7, 1925—June 4, 2023

KENOSHA—Lillian E. Hoaglan, age 97, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Lillian was born on August 7, 1925, in Ashland, WI, a daughter of the late Bernis and Frances (Pezacki) Kontny.

She attended St. Agnes Catholic School in Ashland.

On August 19, 1945 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Theron J. Hoaglan.

She was employed with Jockey International, retiring after thirty five years of service.

Her greatest joy in life was the times she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (Len) Parise; her son-in-law, Maurizio Marotti; her grandchildren: Lenny Parise and Brad (Sarah) Parise; great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Mia, Sophia, and Paxton Parise; and her sisters: Edna Shodis and Betty Baron; along with many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Wanda Marotti, and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service celebrating Lillian’s life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12 O’Clock (Noon) at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

