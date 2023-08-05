March 27, 1947—July 30, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Linda D. Dustin, 76, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023 following a battle with a rare Angiosarcoma Cancer.

Ms. Dustin was born in Kenosha, WI to Robert and Florence Noonan on March 27, 1947. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1965.

Following high school, Linda went to work at Snap-on Tools Headquarters in Kenosha, preparing catalogs for printing.

She continued after Snap-on, with newspaper print production for “The Advertiser” in Antioch, IL, until moving to Florida in the late seventies.

Linda met her husband James “Jim” at the Advertising Club in West Palm Beach. While she worked at a large furniture store creating color separations for weekly ads, Jim was a partner in an advertising agency. The couple married in Key West, in August 1985. With Linda’s passing, they missed their 39th Anniversary by just 4 days.

They moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1991, where after a few years, Linda became a merchandiser for Hallmark, setting up displays and managing card arrangements until retiring in 2009.

Ms. Dustin was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sibling, Nanette. Ms. Dustin is survived by her husband, Jim Dustin: her siblings, Roberta Dase; her nieces: Kari Heavner, Jodi Bryant, Kelli Dase, Jaymi Dase and Traci Mincey of Lincolnton, NC; Kathy Rogness of Inverness, FL; and nephew, Ron Gaulthier of Kenosha, WI.

There will not be any formal service. Those wishing to honor Ms. Dustins’ battle with this rare disease are encouraged to make a donation in her memory at https://www.cureasc.org/.