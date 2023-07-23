Linda M. Froeber

1949 - 2023

KENOSHA - Linda M. Froeber, 73 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born November 18, 1949, in Shelbyville, IN, the daughter of the late Frederick and Marjorie (Jackson) Froeber.

Linda attended local schools and graduated from Tremper High School and went on to work in food service. She enjoyed going to church, bowling, and spending time with her friends playing cards and bingo.

Linda is survived by her siblings: Mary Kay (Carl) Halberstadt, Frederick (Kathy) Froeber, and William (Vicki) Froeber; niece, Sarah (John) Moore; nephews: Rustin Froeber, Jace (Kim) Froeber, Jodin Froeber, and Aaron Halberstadt. Linda is further survived by her great-nieces and nephews; and best friend of over 65 years, Linda Mercer, who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vera and Chet Spurlin and her stepfather, Lester Jensen.

Visitation for Linda will be held at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Interment will take place immediately following at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

