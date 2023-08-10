Aug. 17, 1959—Aug. 5, 2023

BURLINGTON—Loretta Cunningham, age 63, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at The Bay at Burlington.

Born on August 17, 1959, in Darlington, WI, she was the daughter of the late William and Shelby (Lancaster) Rielly, Sr. She attended local schools, graduated from Tremper High School and earned her degree in English Literature from UW Parkside.

On March 21, 1981, she was united in marriage to Larry Cunningham. Sadly, Larry passed away on August 10, 2006.

Loretta was employed as an Editor for a publishing company creating legal documents.

She was the “light in the world,” she touched everyone with her kindness. Loretta had a rough life but in spite of it all, she always remained hopeful, she had a strong faith, she was always grateful, and she always believed that everything would be OK. She loved rock n roll, Loretta and her sister-in-law, went to a Bruce Springsteen Concert and ended up on stage with the Boss!

Loretta is survived by her brother, Bill (Renie) Rielly, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Joanne (Jack Thompson) Cunningham; her brothers-in-law, Rory (Rachel) Cunningham and Kevin (Brenda) Cunningham; and her nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Larry, Loretta was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Cunningham, Joseph was her greatest joy and blessing.

Memorial services honoring Loretta’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101