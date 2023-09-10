Loretta worked as a closing agent for several title companies throughout her many years working. She was known to dress to the nines and always carried herself well. She was the best shopping partner. She loved anything musical; listening to country or oldies, dancing in the living room with Fred, or singing along, not caring if she could hold a tune or not. She played the piano, did needle work, read books, or worked on that crossword puzzle every day in the paper. She was an excellent applesauce maker and was known for her cooking skills. No one felt left out on holidays, always making everyone's favorite dishes and baking all the best things. Loretta and Fred enjoyed Friday dinner nights out with “the gang”, and not to forget Wednesday afternoon coffees with her girlfriends. She was the matriarch of the family and always knew what to say and do.