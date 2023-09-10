Loretta F. Harmeyer
Dec. 14, 1943 – Sept. 8, 2023
Loretta F. Harmeyer, 79 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday September 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born December 14, 1943, in Scotland, SD the daughter of the late Lester and Elsie (Weisz) Suurmeier. She married the love of her life Frederick on February 20, 1965, in Waukegan, IL. Together they grew and raised a family.
Loretta worked as a closing agent for several title companies throughout her many years working. She was known to dress to the nines and always carried herself well. She was the best shopping partner. She loved anything musical; listening to country or oldies, dancing in the living room with Fred, or singing along, not caring if she could hold a tune or not. She played the piano, did needle work, read books, or worked on that crossword puzzle every day in the paper. She was an excellent applesauce maker and was known for her cooking skills. No one felt left out on holidays, always making everyone's favorite dishes and baking all the best things. Loretta and Fred enjoyed Friday dinner nights out with “the gang”, and not to forget Wednesday afternoon coffees with her girlfriends. She was the matriarch of the family and always knew what to say and do.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Fred; son Donald Lester Harmeyer, daughter, Carrie Lynn Caillot; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynette Ann Harmeyer; siblings, Harold (Cleone), Norman (Evelyn) Suurmeier, and Marie (Robert) Dalton.
Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Greenridge Cemetery.
