Loretta Mae Bobst, age 78, passed away at Casa Del Mar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Loretta loved animals, especially cats, and had a pet raccoon as a young girl. She was a book worm, an incredible artist and had a sweet tooth ending each night with a bowl of ice cream. Loretta enjoyed walking, she walked every day.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Victoria Lynn Bobst and Heather Marie Bobst; her granddaughter, MaKayla Rae Bobst; her great grandchildren, Lincoln Joseph and Tucker Bruce; her four sisters; one brother and many friends and family.

Privates services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Wisconsin Humane Society (Kenosha), 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 https://wwwwihumane.org or The Alzheimer's Association, 225 Michigan Ave., FL #17, Chicago, IL 60601 https://act.alz.org or to Kindred Kitties, 614 59th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140 https://www.kindredkitties.org/ would be appreciated.

