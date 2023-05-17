July 13, 1936—May 14, 2023

UNION GROVE—Lorin F. Myers, 86 of Union Grove, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Born on July 13, 1936, in Kenosha to Walter and Hazel (nee Reidenbach) Myers.

Lorin spent his early life in the Town of Paris where he graduated from Union Grove Union High School.

On June 15, 1958, Lorin was united in marriage to Irene J. (nee Erickson) Myers. Following their marriage, they resided in the Town of Paris.

Irene gained her angel wings on May 7, 2021.

Lorin was a lifelong resident of the Town of Paris. He worked for Walmart. He worked as a dairy and pork producer and was a lifelong farmer. He was the fifth generation to live and work on the family farm, dating back to 1851. He was a member of Paris Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, a founding member of the Kenosha Co. Fair Livestock Sales Team and a 4H leader.

Lorin loved exhibiting the Chester White breed of hogs, exhibiting them at fairs across many states including the Wisconsin and Minnesota State Fairs and the National Barrow Show in Austin, MN. Lorin loved attending the Stock Car races at the Wilmot Speedway. He was also an avid farm toy collector.

Lorin is survived by his children: Lorin (Linda) Myers, John (Diane) Myers, and Julie Myers; grandchildren: Stephanie (Brent) Powell, Cody Myers, Matthew (Jamie) Myers, Jason (Jenny) Myers and Daniel Myers; great-grandchildren: Colby and McKinley Frye, Brodyn Powell, Carson, Connor, Hailey, and Emma Myers; siblings: Elwood and Linda Erickson; sister-in-law, Joyce Norini; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorin is preceded by his wife, Irene; brother, Marvin; sisters-in-law: Penny Myers and Mary Jane Erickson; and grandson, Rick Frye.

A visitation will be held at Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home on Thursday May 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Paris Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011