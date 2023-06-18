July 10, 1933—June 13, 2023

KENOSHA—Lorraine Joyce (Ehlert) Gram, age 89, a resident of Kenosha, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Home Inspired Senior Living. She was born on July 10, 1933, the daughter of August and Lena (Grewenow) Ehlert, in Kenosha WI.

Lorraine attended Friedens Lutheran, Lincoln Jr. High and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

She worked at Samuel Lowe for one year and Sears from 1973 to 1986.

On September 18, 1954, she married the love of her life Thomas Gilbert Gram, Sr. They then moved to New Jersey and Japan while in the service. In 1958 she moved to California and returned to Kenosha in 1972. Lorraine has been a long-time member of Saint Mary’s Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as walking at Pets and spending time outdoors. Lorraine is known as being a gifted sewer, baker and cake decorator. She will always be known for her potato salad and Lasagna.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, August and Lena (Grewenow) Ehlert and her sister, Arlene Bella.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gram, Sr.; daughter, Linda Wuerker (Jay) of Racine; son, Thomas Gram, Jr. (Irene); and three grandchildren: Tommy, Lindsey and Jason.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001-80th Street in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

