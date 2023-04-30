Louentha (Lou) Carlsen

May 08, 1947 - April 26, 2023

Louentha (Lou) Carlsen, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023.

Lou was born to Claude and Loretta (Acklam) Tennant on May 08, 1947. On June 18, 1965, Lou was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Carlsen. They had two daughters, Julie Germinaro and Jessica (Steven) Hayes, as well as a bonus daughter, Susan (Claudio) Parrone. Lou was an excellent homemaker and cook. She loved playing cards but mostly spending time with her family.

Throughout her life she was very generous with her time and enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She loved decorating her yard and home for all holidays. She enjoyed cutting her grass and taking care of her lawn, creating and maintaining beautiful flower and rock gardens. She also loved her annual trips to Chicago at Christmas and Cubs games with the Girl's.

She had been a member of Moose Lodge #286 where she held several offices including Senior Regent, receiving her cap and gown and College of Regents.

Lou leaves behind her husband, children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two siblings and many other close relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

The family extends our love, gratitude, and appreciation to our "Angels," Lisa and Brittany and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion given to Lou.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue). Visitation with the family will be on Thursday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of services. A burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions/@gmail.com