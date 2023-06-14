June 16, 1932—June 8, 2023

LAKE FOREST, IL—Louis Ruffolo, of Lake Forest, peacefully passed away holding his loving wife’s hand after living a wonderful and fulfilling life on June 8, 2023, just days before his 91st birthday. He was at home surrounded by his wife, children, sons-in-law and grandchildren. His devotion to family and strong work ethic will live on for generations.

Louis was born on June 16, 1932, to Maria and Salvatore Ruffolo of Marano Principato, Italy. He served in the Italian military and became trained as a barber prior to immigrating to the United States in 1960.

After establishing himself financially, he went back to Italy to marry his sweetheart, Dora, in 1962 before bringing her back with him to pursue their dreams of raising a family in the land of opportunity. Louis and Dora went on to have two daughters, Mary Rauch (spouse David Rauch) and Dr. Ivana Ruffolo Horak (spouse Michael Horak), both of Lake Forest, IL. Louis was Nonno to two wonderful grandchildren, Louis (his namesake) and Isabella Rauch.

Louis was a long time fixture in Lake Forest as the Owner and operator of Ruffolo’s Barber Shop for over 50 years initially on Bank Lane and later in the historic Market Square Train Station. He was incredibly dedicated to his loyal customers; many of whom spanned two to four generations of the same family. Those who knew him often shared how they enjoyed listening to his childhood stories delivered in his thick Italian accent.

Louis enjoyed gardening, winemaking and all things soccer. He was passionate about participating in activities surrounding his grandchildren like school pick-ups, plays and sporting events. He was very happy that both of them chose to attend University of Notre Dame given its close geographic proximity.

Louis was proud to be a United States citizen who established a half-century long career in Lake Forest and raised loving and successful children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL followed by a 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest. Entombment will be held at All Saints Catholic Mausoleum in Pleasant Prairie, WI at 2:00 p.m.

