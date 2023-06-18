Sept. 28, 1931—Nov. 2, 2022

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL—Lowell Jerome “Jerry” Rice, 91, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2022 from a rare blood disorder.

Jerry was born in Kenosha, WI on September 28, 1931 to William J. Rice and Elsie (Burkhardt) Rice.

After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, he enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

Following his service, he graduated with a Business degree from Spencerian College in Milwaukee, WI.

Jerry had a successful career at Eaton Corporation in Kenosha, retiring as a Purchasing Manager. He was a member of the Milwaukee Purchasing Managers Association, the Elks Club, the Kenosha Towne Club, the Kenosha Country Club and the Lakewood Ranch Country Club.

He met Mary (Hassinger) Rice in January of 1971, they were married in Kenosha on December 27, 1973 and were happily wedded for nearly 49 years.

Jerry was the proud father of three children: Owen Jerome Rice, Beth Ellen (Rice) Tickner and Erin English Rice.

Jerry enjoyed watching and playing tennis. He won many singles and doubles tournaments. Additionally, he ran seven marathons, with the most special one being the 1984 Boston Marathon. He was an avid fan of the Badgers and Packers football teams.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; older brother, William J. Rice, Jr. of WI; sisters-in-law: Sue Rice of WI and Karen Gerdes of SD; son, Owen of RI; two daughters: Beth of CT and Erin of VA; two grandsons: Mason Tickner and Westbrook Tickner of NY; one niece, Amy (Mike) Thelen; and one nephew, James (Gretchen) Gerdes of SD.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brothers: Richard Rice and Lawrence Rice; and brother-in-law, David Gerdes.

Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Stella Hotel, 5706 8th Avenue, Kenosha.