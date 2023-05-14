Nov. 22, 1928—May 10, 2023

SALEM—Lydia Anna Breul, 94 years old, of Salem, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born November 22, 1928 in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Paul and Lydia (nèe Zahon) Hrupka.

On July 24, 1948, Lydia married Robert Wayne Breul and he preceded her in death after 72 years of marriage.

Lydia was a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake. Together, from 1953–1999 they owned and operated Bob’s Harley Davidson in Harvard, IL before it relocated to Woodstock, IL.

She was raised on a farm in Bristol, WI and loved to garden. She was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying with Bob. Lydia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and spent time as a leader for Campfire Girls of America in Harvard, IL.

Lydia is survived by her sister, Helen Redmond; and sister-in-law, Alice Hrupka; many extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite (Gerald) Chovan, her brother, Paul Hrupka, and brother-in-law, Jim Redmond.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to commence at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th St., Salem (Paddock Lake) WI, 53168. Interment will follow in Wilmot Cemetery, Wilmot, WI.

For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake. Please sign the online guestbook for Lydia at www.strangfh.com.