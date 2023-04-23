Lyle "Bud" K. Hendrickson

Oct. 28, 1930 - Jan. 15, 2023

KENOSHA - Lyle "Bud" K. Hendrickson, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2023 at his home in Kenosha, WI. He lived a full life, and left this earth with family and friends by his side.

Lyle was born in Fargo, ND on October 28, 1930, the son of Henry and Myrtle (nee Thompson) Hendrickson. His early years were spent on the Howe Farm in Casselton, ND, where his parents managed 480 acres. Lyle was 10 years old when his father taught "Buddy" how to drive a tractor. From that point on, Lyle worked side by side with his father, and not surprisingly, Lyle would spend the next seven decades operating all types of heavy equipment.

As a young man, Lyle plowed snow and demolished buildings in Chicago. He sailed the Great Lakes on the Iron Ore ships, and one time he worked two full time factory jobs while trying to figure out his direction in life. His main employer was Brandenburg Wrecking and Waste Management, where he worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Lyle was a proud, lifetime member of the Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Lyle's favorite hobbies can best be described as anything that gave him a sense of accomplishment; rehabbing old barns, putting up fencing, cutting and stacking firewood, digging trenches, and clearing land. If Lyle's boots weren't dirty, it was probably an easy day, and then you would find Lyle sitting in his favorite chair watching the Minnesota Vikings play football.

Lyle married Patricia "Patsy" Olson on May 10, 1952 and the first few years were spent in the Chicago area. In 1961, they loaded five kids into the station wagon and moved to Bejou, MN.

Ten years later, Lyle and Pat bought a 91 acre farm in Bristol, WI. They rehabbed the farmhouse, saved the barn, and filled it with an assortment of pets and farm animals. When Lyle retired, his next big project was to build a road through their woods. It took a lot of hard work, but when they finished, Lyle and Pat had developed one of the prettiest subdivisions in the area.

In 2001 they packed up once again, and moved to their farm on Sunfish Lake near Vergas, MN. No project was too big, and soon an old farmhouse was turned into their dream home.

Lyle's wife passed away on May 4, 2010, and soon after Lyle was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. He faced that challenge with a positive attitude, and refused to slow down. Lyle was an inspiration to all who knew him. He had the best smile, a good sense of humor, and a laugh that carried for miles. If someone asked Lyle how he was doing, He would grin and say, "At my age, every day is a good day!"

Shortly before Lyle's 92nd Birthday, he was given the opportunity to drive a tractor at his old farm on JB road. Lyle climbed right up, sat down in the seat and took that tractor for a drive! Lyle's smile said it all, and painted a portrait of a life well lived.

Lyle is survived by his children: Karyn Bright, Steven (Nancy) Hendrickson, David (Laurie Lynn) Hendrickson, Lauren Hendrickson and Kristie (James) Formolo; 10 amazing grandchildren; 11 beautiful great-grandchildren; and two wonderful siblings: Alice Anderson and David (Elaine) Hendrickson. Lyle was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Patsy, his parents, Henry and Myrtle, two grandsons: Josh and Cody, two sisters: Gladys (Leonard) Freed and Doris (Tom) Noonan, and his brother, Duane Hendrickson.

The Hendrickson family would like to extend a special thank you to Lyle's long-term caregivers: Jenny and Dan Petersen and Monica Buckman. They were definitely the "A" team and our Dad valued their friendship. We would also like to thank Adam, Emily, Stuart, Will, Caleb, Donna, and the Special Needs Community for inspiring our Dad to walk a mile in their shoes. Lyle understood the challenges they faced, and it pushed him to work harder. In his 90's, our Dad's goal was to walk 3000 steps a day with his walker. He accepted that challenge with a smile!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lyle's memory may be made to: Matthias Academy in Bristol, WI (www.matthiasacademy.org/donation/) or Tiny Paws Small Dog Rescue in Union Grove, WI (https://www.tinypawssmalldogrescue.org/).

A Celebration of Life for Lyle will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Lyle will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Patsy, on what would have been their 71st Wedding Anniversary at Bristol-Paris Cemetery in a private service.

