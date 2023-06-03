July 6, 1951—May 13, 2023

WINTHROP HARBOR—Lynn Marie Connell, 71, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away on May 13, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 6, 1951 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Milton and Myrtle (Scherr) Huguelet.

Lynn grew up in unincorporated Lake Forest, IL and graduated from Libertyville High School—Class of 1969. She then attended The College of Lake County.

In recent years, she was an active member of Wesley Methodist Church in Bristol, WI. Lynn worked for Helanders Stationers in Lake Forest, IL Market Square, The Zion-Benton News office, and then the Kenosha News until her retirement.

Lynn enjoyed knitting and gardening in her free time, and walking with friends at the Lake Michigan shoreline.

She also enjoyed her Russian Blue cats and British television dramas.

Lynn is survived by her son, Christopher Connell and his partner Melissa Ramlow; brother Keith Huguelet; sisters-in-law: Colette (Randy) Poore, Leslie (Ed) Nottage; brothers-in-law: William Connell, James (Laure) Connell, Douglas (Kristi) Connell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Connell, and parents.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation. https://www.kidney.org/.