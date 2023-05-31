Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

1928—2023

Margaret M. “Peggy” Bain passed away May 29, 2023. She was born December 12, 1928, the daughter of Ralph T. and Margaret (McQuestion) Karnes.

She was educated in Kenosha schools, attending St. Mary Catholic School, Lincoln Junior High and Kenosha High School, now Reuther High.

On August 21, 1948, Peggy wed Donald T. Bain at St. Mary Catholic church. The couple celebrated over 63 years of sharing their love. Peggy and Don were the parents of eight children, Donnalee (Don Mohr) Bain, Jeanine (Steven) Wolf, D. Thomas (Cathy Klaus) Bain, Michael J. (Lisa) Bain, Patti (Jay) Johnson, Ralph C. Bain, Maggi Bain, and Kelly (Maureen) Bain. Peggy is survived by 12 grandchildren: Amy (Kurt) Christiansen, Julie (Jason) Milligan, Christopher (Katie) Bain, Justin (Jen) Bain, Barton (Alison) Wolf, Ryan (Monica) Wolf, Nicole (Bayi Smith) Wolf, Dylan (Dominique) Bain, Wyatt (Lexi) Bain, Michael (Terri) Lynch, Alec Lynch and Donald Lynch. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a longtime member of Kenosha Noon Lions Club, Kenosha Catholic Woman’s Club, Racine Catholic Woman’s Club and a longtime volunteer for Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Don, son Donald “Tom” Bain, daughter Donnalee Bain, grandson Riley Moyer Bain, her parents, Ralph and Margaret Karnes, her parents-in-law Clarence and Esther Bain, and her siblings, Ralph Karnes Jr., Alice (Karnes) Fanning and John J. Karnes.

Peggy wishes to share, “Thank you to all of my children, grandchildren and their families for the never ending love, compassion, patience and support they always showered upon me. In my heart, each of you is a gift of love. Thank you also to my friends for their love, especially to neighbors Steve and Jodie Cima for their caring kindness and support. ‘Til we meet again, I go in love, Mom, Grandma, Peggy”.

Peggy’s family sends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Joseph Paukner and staff and Hospice Alliance for their tender, compassionate care.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Peggy wishes were for Every Child’s Place 3220 30th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53144 for children and especially special needs children and Wisconsin Lions Foundation- Camp fund for youth and adults with physical, visual, and hearing challenges. 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473.

