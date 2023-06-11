1948-2023

KENOSHA—Margret “Carol” Schmitz, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Baldwin, MS, on April 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James and Laverne (Haygood) Bryant, Sr. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On May 17, 1975, she married Edward P. Schmitz at Parkside Baptist Church in Kenosha.

Carol was employed in administrative roles at KUSD until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, reading, camping, dancing, cooking, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Edward P. Schmitz; four sons: Gregory (Tania) Istvanek, Douglas Istvanek, Edward J. (Jennifer) Schmitz, and Christopher (Ashley) Schmitz; 11 grandchildren: Kala & Cody Istvanek, Steven (Laura), Robin & Ashley Istvanek, Jacob, Andrew & Elizabeth Schmitz, and Brina, Ryan & Jaxon Schmitz; three great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Ted Estes. She is further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings: Sherrill Estes and James Bryant, Jr.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.

