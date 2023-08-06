Marian B. Wallig

Dec. 16, 1931 - July 12, 2023

Marian B. Wallig, age 91, passed away at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Born on December 16, 1931, she was the daughter of Edward and Laura (Bruss) Ungemach, Sr. Marian attended Bethany Lutheran School, Friedens Lutheran School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1949.

On November 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Thomas Victor Wallig at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Thomas preceded her in death on November 6, 2008.

Marian was employed as an Administrative Assistant for Simmons Mattress Company (1949-1954) and a Medical Assistant for Dr. George Weber (1963-1971) and Dr. Kishin V. Gandhi from 1971, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of New Life East (Friedens) Church. Marian also was a member of Kenosha Senior Citizens, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Kenosha Public Museum, Medical Assistant Society and past President and Secretary of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Ladies Aid. She also tutored 1st and 2nd Grade students for many years at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran School.

Marian enjoyed camping with family, traveling with family to see family, reading, scrapbooking, gardening, buying gifts and sent cards to family and celebrating Christmas.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Matthew (Kathy) Wallig; her grandchildren, Kristina (Paul Thompson) Wallig, Katherine (Nathaniel Carroll) Wallig and Rebecca (Jay Wagner) Wallig; her great-grandchildren, Ella, Mia, Elias, Soren and Margot, her brother, Eugene (Ingrid) Ungemach and her many adored nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward, Dorothy, Robert, Richard, Elmer and Donald.

Funeral services honoring Marian's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at New Life East (Friedens) Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Marian will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials in Marian's name to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran School, 5043 20th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, Salvation Army, 3116 76th St., Kenosha, WI 53142, Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or to The Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

