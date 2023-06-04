Dec. 5, 1936—May 29, 2023

WILMOT—Marian H. Ehlert, age 86, of Wilmot, WI, died May 29, 2023. She was born in Kenosha, WI on December 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Stanley and Irene (Yance) Stack.

On July 31, 1954, in Wilmot, WI she was united in marriage to Robert E. Ehlert who preceded her in death on September 17, 2020.

She worked for 20 years as the Cafeteria Manager at Wilmot Ski Hill. She was a member of the American Legion Post #544 Women’s Aux.

Marian loved to cook and bake and spend time with her family. She loved to take road trips to Potawatomi Casino and going to the cabin in Sayner, WI.

Survived by her three daughters: Lynn (William) Kaskin, Kathy Ehlert and Suzanne Padden; sister to Virginia Dean; grandmother of five; and great-grandmother of six. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Beverly Blackmon and Coreen O’Mara.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday June 13, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church in Wilmot, WI, or Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.