Marie E. Weinberger

July 18, 1934 - July 16, 2023

KENOSHA - Marie E. Weinberger, age 88, of Kenosha, passed away on July 16, 2023, at Manor Care of Kenosha. She was born on July 18, 1934, in Kenosha to the late Henry and Anna (Disotell) Weinberger. She attended Bradford High School and graduated in 1952.

After high school, she worked at Wisconsin Bell Phone Company for many years before retiring.

She loved traveling, walking, gardening, and baking. Her family will especially miss her famous peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies during Christmas time.

She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends, including her two special friends: Pat and Marilyn. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Elaine, Colleen, Clarice, one brother, Henry, and all their spouses.

The family would like to thank staff at Manor Care and Gentiva Hospice, especially nurse Corrina.

As per Marie's wishes, services will be held privately.