Sept. 1, 1924—May 11, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Marie Heyden (Hauser), 98, of Mount Pleasant, peacefully returned to God while at Brookside, May 11, 2023. Born in Wadsworth, IL to Frank and Louise Hauser, she was the last surviving of the family including six brothers, and a sister.

Marie graduated from Warren High School of Gurnee, IL in 1942.

She was an active community member in a variety of roles, including member of the Wisconsin Optometric Ladies Auxiliary, and member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a highly successful and industrious Mother, Friend, and Wife, that knew courage, loyalty, and patience. An avid bowler throughout her life, with honors noted at Sheridan Lanes.

Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald L. Heyden, June 1, 1992. She’s survived by five children: Dianne Apostoli (Richard), Candice Feely (Terry), Gary Heyden (Linda), Richard Heyden (Laurie), and Jeffery Heyden (Tami); nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM, a with short service from 7:00-7:30 PM at Proko Funeral Home.

