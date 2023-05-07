Dec. 7, 1942—May 4, 2023

Marie N. Tutor, age 80 died Thursday May 4th, 2023, at Pleasant Point in Racine.

Born on December 7th, 1942, in Waukegan, she was the daughter of the late Arden and Florence (Cole) Sneesby.

She was educated in the schools of Zion-Benton Township. She also graduated from Gateway Technical College in 2004.

On February 8th, 1964, she married Earl Thomas. They would later divorce. In 1987 she married Isaac Tutor, and he would precede her in death.

She was employed for many years as a cashier at the Northside Superette. She also worked at Shopko and the Mobil Service Station.

She was very involved in the Girl Scouts for many years.

She was an avid softball player for over 30 years, and especially enjoyed being able to play next to her daughter.

She loved Elvis and his music. She watched ME TV and developed a liking for western movies and television shows. She also watched various soap operas. She loved to color. Her favorite food was shrimp and insisted on going to restaurants that served it.

She enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and loved being with her sister Norma.

She is survived by one son Scott Thomas of Stevens Point WI; one daughter Debra (Paul) Falduto of Port Charlotte FL; two grandchildren Paul Falduto III (Lupita Brigante) of Tampa FL and Ashton Falduto of Darmstadt Germany

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; one brother Arden; and a sister Norma Gosselin.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 9th, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated. The Family would also like to thank Pleasant Pointe Senior Living and the Hospice Alliance for the great care they provided Marie.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667