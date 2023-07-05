Aug. 27, 1946 – June 29, 2023

RACINE – Marietta “Mary” Heuer, age 76, passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning, June 29, 2023.

Mary was born in Racine, WI on August 27, 1946 to the late Elmer and Ella (nee: Radewan) Wuerzberger. On June 12, 1965 she was united in marriage with Ronald Heuer.

Among many interests, Mary liked to stay fashionable and added to her extensive wardrobe by frequently shopping at her favorite place, Boston Store. More importantly, she loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Ron; their son, Christian (Nita) Heuer; sisters: Sue (John) Vogt, Carol Prochaska and Jan (Bob) Tabor; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Harvey Prochaska and sister-in-law, Judy Brown.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00–11:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000