Aug. 4, 1930—May 9, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Marilyn “Midge” I. Blackinton, age 92, of Twin Lakes, WI, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Daughter of the late Hazel Puckey and James and Grace DeTolve, Midge was born on August 4, 1930, in Chicago, IL.

On February 14, 1976, in Woodstock, IL, she was united in marriage to Oliver “Ollie” Blackinton, who preceded her in death in 1982.

Midge worked as a Receptionist at Breezy Hill Nursery for almost 30 years, retiring at age 90. She was very involved with the Twin Lakes Seniors Club and worked in the kitchen. Midge was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her friends, playing slot machines, dancing, traveling, and she especially loved going to different restaurants. She was friendly with all people she met including the cooks and waitresses and has even had dishes named after her.

Midge is survived by her children: Eileen Groth (Joan Moran), Colleen Epping, Garry (Lisa) Sullivan, Kathy (Tim) Wetzel, and Kari (Jim) Stoller; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Cherie (John) Dale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel DeTolve, James and Grace DeTolve; husband, Ollie; sisters: Muriel (Charles) Massaro and Donna (Jim) Duffy; brother, Jim DeTolve; son-in-law, Jerome Epping; and former husband, Barry Sullivan.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club, Red Barn Outdoor Pavilion, 1230 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at which time a service will take place.

Memorial donations in Midge’s honor can be made to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181.

Online obituary and condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com.