On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Marjorie Jones-Fitzgerald left her 93-year visit here on earth and departed for her eternal home in heaven to join her many friends and relatives who left before her, including her parents, George and Julia Brotz; her two sisters Germaine Rupp and Romona Regner; and her brother Dennis Brotz.

Marge was born and raised in Sheboygan, WI and later attended Keil High School from which she graduated in 1948.

Following high school, she resided and worked in Milwaukee where she met and married (in 1953) Dr. Richard Jones from Kenosha, WI. They later moved to Kenosha, where together they raised their three lovely daughters.

In June 1995, Marge married Gene Fitzgerald, her soulmate. After several years of residing in Madison, Marge and Gene moved back to Kenosha, WI in 1998.

Marge’s sophistication, class and grace were flawless and unmatched. While she was known for her impeccable style and high heels, it was her beautiful soul and loving heart that captured the hearts of all. She lived life to her fullest; always with a radiant youthful spirit and endless abundance of love.

Marge is survived by her loving daughters, Sandra (David) Ricchio, Kimberly (Douglas) Davis, and Kathleen (Kurt) Flint; two sisters, Geraldine Barnes and Yvonne Jones; a brother George Kay Brotz; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Her husband, Gene Fitzgerald preceded her in death in 2019.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be private on Monday, at All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, at www.hospicealliance.org in her memory.

