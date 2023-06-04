Jan. 24, 1950—May 31, 2023

KENOSHA—Mark D. Montgomery, age 73, of Kenosha, passed away on May 31, 2023. He was born on January 24, 1950, to the late Spencer and Elnor (Smith) Montgomery in Kenosha. He attended Kenosha schools, graduating from Tremper High School.

On August 6, 1988, he married Colleen Hochstein. He was a veteran of the USAF, as well as the Army National Guard. He worked at Chrysler as a machinist for over 30 years.

He loved to go cruising and taking long road trips whenever he had the chance. He also loved taking care of his yard, cooking on the grill, spending time with family, and enjoying a good Jack and 7Up.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Montgomery of Kenosha; son, Andi Montogmery (Amanda) of Racine; bonus children: Sean Montgomery and Kim Kirkman of Burlington, Sheryl Ryan of Racine, and Kris Hobson; sister, Wendy Collins of MN; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Spencer Montgomery, and sister, Pam Montgomery.

As per the family’s wishes, services will be held privately.