Marlene Hawkins

1939 – 2023

KENOSHA - Marlene Hawkins, 83 years old, of Kenosha, WI, formerly Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully at Manor Care on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

She was born November 20, 1939, in Hartford, WI the daughter of the late Walter and Marcella (Schmidt) Talajkowski. She married her now late husband, Robert Hawkins on September 28, 1963, in Hartford, WI.

Marlene took pride in being able to be a homemaker and raise her two boys while being able to spend time with her family as it grew. Marlene and Robert loved to go gambling at Potawatomi together before his passing in 2015.

When she moved to Kenosha, she still played Bingo at St. Catherine Commons. She loved all sports, especially her WI teams, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Survivors include her son, David (Linda) Hawkins; grandchildren: Laura, Rebecca, and Carly Hawkins, Courtney (Ryan) Koenigs; great-grandchildren: Layla, Lydia, Elena, and Adele; and siblings: Robert (Maryanne) and Jerry (Wendy) Talajkowski.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Mark Hawkins and sister, Phyllis Smith.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Marlene's Online Memorial Book at: