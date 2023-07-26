Feb. 1, 1929—July 23, 2023

Marvin A. Ricker, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ascension St. Francis Hospital- Milwaukee on July 23, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI on February 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Carl and Rachel (Hatfield) Ricker. He attended local schools graduating from Bradford High School in 1947.

Marvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1952-1954) achieving the rank of Corporal.

Following his honorable discharge, Marvin attended Marquette University. Early on, he was employed by Standard Oil in Minneapolis. He then began a career in retail sales. He was a Regional Manager for Mary Lester Fabrics. Other employers included Joanne Fabrics, Shoppers World, Lathrop Furniture, Triangle Appliance and Boston Store.

He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth Parish. Marvin was an avid Cubs fan and thoroughly enjoyed their 2016 World Championship season. He also cheered on the Bears. He enjoyed classical music and listened to Frank Sinatra frequently. His fondness for all things chocolate was attested to by his close friends Fanny Farmer, Russell Stover and Mrs. See. He recently became a bingo aficionado, winning prizes for the kids.

Marvin was the defacto historian for the Ricker family and prided himself in keeping up on everyone. Facebook gave Marvin a window to the family’s everyday life, and he loved watching the antics of all the generations as they grew.

“”Uncle Marvin” will be sadly missed by his sister, Betty (Harry) MacLaurin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, great-great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews,

Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers: Paul, Robert, Lester, William; and sisters: Imogene Wierzbicki and Dorothy Frederick.

Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Chrisitan Burial at 10:00 am. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Society’s Assets, Women’s and Children’s Horizons and the National MS Society.

