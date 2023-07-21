Funeral services honoring Mary Ellen’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223-51st Street, Kenosha, WI. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Mary Ellen will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorial remembrances can be made to the charities closest to Mary Ellen’s heart, The Nora Project, P.O. Box 664, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.thenoraproject.ngo, ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143 as well as Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, https://www.hospicealliance.org. If you wish to honor Mary Ellen’s legacy, please bring a pair of socks and they will be donated.