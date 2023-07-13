June 10, 1952—July 8, 2023

Michael J. Bierdz, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Born on June 10, 1952, Michael was the son of the late Sigmund and Alice (Lund) Bierdz. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Middle Schools and graduated from Bradford High School.

On March 11, 1984, he married Diana Tews at MGM Hotel Wedding Chapel in Reno, NV.

He was employed with Snap-on Tools Incorporated as a Polisher for over 34 years.

Michael was a member of Moose Lodge #286, Snap-on Tools Recreation Club and the Polishers Union. He was a former member of the Silver Dollar Club.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling and woodworking, he gave away many of his creations. He loved spending his summers going Up North to the family cabin in Arbor Vitae, WI, and winters were spent at their condo in Orlando, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; his fur baby, Dixie; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Connie Tews; his cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.

Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Jason and his brother, Patrick.

Funeral services honoring Michael’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI. A visitation for Michael will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Greyhounds Pets of America, WI, https://www.gpawwiscon.org or mail donations to, GPA-WI, P.O. Box 38, Hubertus, WI 53033-0038 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101