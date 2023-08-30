July 26, 1967—Aug. 25, 2023

KENOSHA—Michael J. Slama, age 56, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Kenosha on July 26, 1967, a son of John H. Slama and Agnes (nee Rosenbaum) Slama Wilcox.

Mike was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On September 24, 2011, at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Jodi L. Manke.

He was employed as a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW Local #430 for over 25 years working with many area contractors.

He was most proud of being an Electrician and for honing his skill over a well-lived career and was proud to see his daughter, C.J., following in his footsteps.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed camping, riding three wheelers, and hosting his annual (and well-loved) fish boil! As a self-proclaimed “Mr. Fix It” and woodworker, Mike believed that no challenge was too big, and instilled that same ethic into his daughter, C.J.

Mike approached life with vigor and laugher and brought a beautiful (and SASSY!) spirit to every gathering. He never failed to answer the call when a friend or family member needed help, and often went the extra mile to support. To know Mike, was to know an incredible brother, son, father, and husband.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi; his daughter, Christain June “C.J.” Slama; his mother, Agnes M. Slama Wilcox; his siblings: Kathleen (Ed) Nichols, Ruth (Bill) Ehrgott, and David (Robin) Slama; and his father-in-law, Edward Manke.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Slama and his mother-in-law, Mary Manke.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. A visitation for Mike will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated by the family.

