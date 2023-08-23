Nov. 29, 1946—Aug. 16, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Michael “Mike” A. Rausch, age 76, of Twin Lakes, WI and formerly of Wilmot, WI, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Son of the late John and Margaret (Walz) Rausch, Mike was born on November 29, 1946, in Burlington, WI.

A lifelong resident of Wilmot, Mike briefly attended the Holy Name Grade School, currently Hanson’s Ice Cream, until he was was able to escape the nuns to join his friends attending Wilmot Grade School and High School. Later he attended Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.

Out of college, he worked as a Teamster truck driver for several years before transitioning to a long career as a heavy equipment operator with the Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 in Illinois. He was also a proud 40-year member of the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department. Following retirement, Mike was a special needs school bus driver for Trevor and Wilmot.

On January 27, 1979, in Antioch, IL, Mike was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Ellen Wheatley. He became a step-father to Mary Ellen’s four children, and the couple was later blessed with two more sons, raised in their beloved Wilmot community.

Mike and his wife were members of the Antioch Evangelical Free Church, Riverwood Community Church, and in recent years they enjoyed the fellowship of Great Lakes Church with Pastor Dave Nelson. Most recently, as his health began to fail they sought the fellowship of Wilmot United Methodist Church to be closer to home.

In his younger years, Mike coached softball in Genoa City and enjoyed downhill skiing at Wilmot Mountain. After being introduced to Drum and Bugle Corps in high school, he later joined the Spectacle City Mariners of Greendale, WI, and later supported his grandchildren in their own Drum and Bugle Corps endeavors.

Mike collected model trains and was a member of the Chicago Area Garden Railway Society. He also belonged to a motorcycle group called “the Unfortunate Souls”. Mike was an outgoing, friendly man who never met a stranger, especially if they were wearing Green Bay Packers apparel.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Ellen Rausch; sons: Michael (Jessica) Rausch and Matthew (Cherline Lee) Rausch; stepchildren: Robert Sanderson, William Bradford (Cathy) Sanderson, Ellen (Katherine) Woodall, and Thomas (Lisa) Sanderson; grandchildren: Braden, Brielle, Brynn, Brody, Brighton, Shelby, Stephanie, Kendal, Kent, Isabella S., Ryan, Nicholas, Christian, Ian, Madison, Michael, Isabella T., and Quinn; great-grandchildren: Henrietta, Tatum, and Liam; brother, Fred Rausch; and sister-in-law, Barbara Rausch. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Rausch; and sister-in-law, Judy Rausch.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is honored to serve the Rausch family.