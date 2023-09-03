1949 – 2023

KENOSHA—Michlyn M. McDermott, 73 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born October 28, 1949, in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of the late Robert J., Sr and MaryJo (Mussehl) McDermott. Her family later moved to Kenosha where Michlyn was educated at St. Thomas and St. Joseph’s. After high school, Michlyn went to the Madison Academy of Beauty Culture where she received her Cosmetology license.

Michlyn worked many years as a Hairdresser. When life took her to California, she worked for the Escondido School District. When she returned to Kenosha, she volunteered for the Kenosha Literacy Council and the Kenosha Public Museum. Michlyn enjoyed exercise and working out and enjoyed time as a bodybuilder in the 1980s.

Survivors include her siblings: Nancy Covelli, Robert (Deborah) McDermott, Jr., Larry (Linda) McDermott; stepsons: Nathan (Colie) and Alex (Brook) Greno; grandchildren: Bella, Gianna, and Jax; her aunt Mary Jane and aunt Willie; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua M. DeSantis; and husband, Tom Greno.

A Celebration of Michlyn’s Life will be held at Ruffolo’s II, at 3931 45 St., Kenosha, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Noon.

