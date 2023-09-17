Neil Boushell

1975 - 2023

Neil Boushell passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the arms of his wife with his loving parents by his side. He was born and raised in beautiful East Stroudsburg, PA in the Pocono Mountains. He loved walking the Appalachian Trail, watching the water at Delaware Water Gap, spending time on a dock near his home, and collecting rocks from everywhere he visited. Neil loved to be outdoors and he loved all living things. His passion for plants connected him to so many people across the country where he would exchange tips, share beautiful photos of his treasures, and even send seeds to those looking for a rare find!

After a brain aneurysm in 2014, Neil found he had a sharpened eye for photography. He would spend hours walking in nature and taking photos of animals, plants, and flowers. He especially loved finding old barns, old vehicles, or old trees... He won photo contests for his work and was proud to have his images displayed in Pocono Living Magazine and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Photo Calendar for multiple years. He was an avid member of the Pocono Photo club.

In January 2022, Neil moved to Kenosha, WI to be with the love of his life. They met as Anne admired one of his photographs that had been posted on Facebook and made a comment. It was love at first sight. Neil brought such beauty to their home in Kenosha, building custom birdhouses with his stepson, Lars, planting rare shade plants that reminded him of home, and growing to love and care deeply for his "adopted" cats Iree and Lucy.

Neil is survived by his wife, Anne (Mrazek); stepson, Lars Conforti; his parents, Dennis Boushell and Barbara (Sickle) Boushell; and his brother and best friend, Marc Boushell. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Arthur and Marion Boushell and John and June Sickle; his Uncle Ron and his cousin, Christopher.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Memorial services will commence at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Neil would be eternally grateful for donations to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA where the doctors saved his life after his ruptured brain aneurysm or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he received a ground-breaking parathyroid transplant as a child. He was so thankful to these hospitals, and often thought of children needing medical care like his. Neil's soulful, loving spirit will carry on in the hearts of all who loved him dearly.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Neil's

Online Memorial Book at: