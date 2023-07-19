Sept. 10, 1929—July 16, 2023

KENOSHA—Netha G. Obenauf, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday, July 16, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 10, 1929 to the late Charles and Hattie (Radke) Sowatzke in Libertyville, IL. She was educated in the schools of Libertyville and graduated from Libertyville High School in 1948.

Netha married Norman Obenauf in Lake Bluff, IL. They were married over 71 years.

Netha was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church now known as New Life Lutheran – South.

Netha loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is remembered by her loving, compassionate and caring personality.

Netha is survived by her husband, Norman; her children: Diane (Al) Ruiz of Kenosha, Karen Schmitz of Lodi, WI and John (Karel) Obenauf of Carrollton, TX; her seven grandchildren: Michelle Ruiz, Jenni Ruiz, Tony (Allison) Ruiz, Pat (Shawn) Ruiz, Mandy (Chris) Greenleaf, Jeff (Sonia) Schmitz, and John (Sara) Obenauf, Jr.; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Raymond, a son-in-law, Mike Schmitz, five sisters: Mary Loefer, Clara Majewski, Helen Murphy, Barbara Pavlovic, and June Chianelli, and a brother, Fredrick Sowatzke.

Funeral Services for Netha will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church – South, 2100 – 75th St.. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank her caregiver Gina Bonn and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Netha.

