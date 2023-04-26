June 18, 1940—March 4, 2023

DELAFIELD—Nicholas J. Covelli, Sr., 82, of Delafield, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.

Nick was born in Kenosha, WI on June 18, 1940. He was the son of Joseph and Mary (nee Falduto) Covelli. His early life was spent in Kenosha, where he graduated from Bradford High School.

He attended the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. At the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, he met his future wife, Joy (Hanke) Covelli. They were married on August 18, 1962 at the House of God in Mooseheart, IL.

Nick finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota in Education in June 1964, Master of Education Degree at the University of Illinois in August 1968, and an Advanced Certificate in Education in August of 1970. He completed his Doctorate of Education Degree in December of 1979 at Nova University in Florida. Following marriage, they resided in Minneapolis, MN, Mundelein, IL, Burlington, WI for 29 years and moved to Delafield, WI five years ago.

Nick worked in education for 33 years, serving as Vice President of Education Services at Gateway Technical College until his retirement in July 1997. He was owner of Covelli Appraisal Services until January 2011. During Nick and Joy’s retirement years, they enjoyed their time with family and friends in both Cave Creek, AZ and Bluffton, SC.

Nick was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, Chairman of the Burlington Housing Authority of Riverview Manor, volunteer at Burlington Hospital and a greeter at St. Mary Catholic Church.

He enjoyed golfing, deer and pheasant hunting and loved to travel, visiting Italy three times. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joy (Hanke) Covelli; three sons: Joseph (Cynthia) Covelli of River Falls, Nicholas (Dawn) Covelli, Jr. of Kansasville and Jeffrey (Amy) Covelli of Delafield; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Matthew) Midtling, Whitney Covelli, Elizabeth (Nickolaus) Walters, McKenzie (Cody) Lincoln, Laura (Connor) Birkel, Tony (Isabella) Covelli, Anna Covelli and Jonathan (fiance Kylie) Covelli; and five great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Evelyn and Madelyn Midtling, Riley Lincoln and Lily Walters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Covelli; two sisters: Jolene Flatley and Gracelyn Slayton; uncle Joe Falduto; and grandparents, Joe and Grace Falduto.

The family would like to thank the ICU and surgery staff at Froedtert Hospital, along with all the friends and family that have supported Nick and the family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St., Burlington, WI 53105. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

