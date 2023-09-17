Nina S. (Martino) Aceto

March 9, 1934 - Sept. 11, 2023

Nina S. (Martino) Aceto, age 89, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha on March 9, 1934, to Louie and Adelma (Suriano) Martino.

On June 22, 1957, Nina was united in marriage to Robert Aceto.

Nina was employed with American Motors before marrying her husband.

She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, becoming a homemaker, singing in the church choir, and spending time with family.

Nina is survived by her children, Christopher (Colleen) Aceto, Lynda (Bob) Yule, and Carolyn (Thomas) Ogle; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Robert, Nina was preceded in death by granddaughter, Alexandra Yule.

Funeral services honoring Nina's life were held on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Entombment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 in All Saints Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kenosha Place, Aurora Hospital and Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101