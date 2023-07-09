Noreen Bridget Gerlach

August 17, 1934 - April 21, 2021

EVERGREEN, CO - Noreen Bridget (Boyle) Gerlach was born, August 17, 1934 in Kenosha, WI and died April 21, 2021 in Evergreen, CO, with her husband, Glenn holding her hand, she passed away peacefully and of natural causes at the age of 86 in the home she and Glenn loved for more than 42 years.

Noreen graduated from high school in Kenosha in 1952 where she met her husband, Glenn. They met through a mutual friend where they both worked.

Noreen is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Glenn; her many children include: Gregg of Baltimore, MD, Jeffrey of Evergreen, CO, Cari (Ann Moreira) of San Rafael, CA, Christi of Evergreen, CO and Glenn, Jr. (Sharon Kennedy) of Danville, CA; her grandchildren are: Glenn III, his wife Charlotte Tierny and great-grandson, Grayson, Sheila, Willy, Ella, Mei, Daniel, David and Michaela. She leaves behind her devoted, wonderful sisters: Teresa and Rita; and many other loving nieces and nephews.