1925 – 2023

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL—Orlando Bartello, 97 years old, of Elk Grove Village, IL (formerly Chicago, IL), passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1925, in Marano Marchesato, Province of Cosenza, Italy the son of the late Michael and Rosaria (Cosentino) Bartello.

On June 11, 1950, he married Emma DeBartolo in Marano Marchesato and they settled in Chicago in 1951. In 2010, they relocated to Elk Grove Village, IL, and Emma preceded Orlando in death in 2012.

Orlando was an excellent tailor, he worked for various suit manufacturers in Chicago for many years before retiring in 1988. He was a perfectionist and a chocolate lover. Orlando loved spending time planting vegetables each year and was an avid sports fan; the Chicago Cubs were his favorite baseball team.

Survivors include his sons: Kenneth (Janie) Bartello and Dean (Rosann) Bartello; three grandchildren: Lauren, Michael and Maryanne Bartello; and a great-granddaughter, Luciana Bartello.

In addition to his parents and wife, Orlando was preceded in death by his siblings: Grazia Vivacqua, Rita Santelli, Eugene Bartello, Angelo Bartello and Mariano Bartello.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, concluding with a brief prayer service. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St., Kenosha, WI. Entombment will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Orlando’s Online Memorial Book at: